Heidelberg Materials raises outlook after strong Q3

BERLIN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Heidelberg Materials HEIG.DE raised its 2023 outlook for operating profit again on Thursday after a better-than-anticipated third quarter, the German cement maker said.

The company now expects a preliminary result from current operations (operating EBIT) of 2.85 to 3.0 billion euros ($3.01 to $3.17 billion).

The world's second-largest cement maker'sprevious outlook, which it upgraded in July, was for 2.7 to 2.9 billion euros.

Preliminary third-quarter operating profit amounted to 1.08 billion euros, above the company-provided consensus of 972 million euros and the 874 million euros reported in the same quarter last year, according to Heidelberg Materials.

The company continues to expect full-year revenue to come in moderately higher than the previous year after reporting revenue of 5.61 billion euros for the third quarter, slightly below the consensus estimates compiled by Vara Research for the firm.

The company's financial figures for January to September will be published on Nov. 2.

($1 = 0.9476 euros)

