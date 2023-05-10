Heidelberg Materials Q1 Result From Current Operations Rises, Revenue Up 10.6%; Upgrades Outlook

(RTTNews) - Heidelberg Materials (HDELY.PK) reported that its first quarter result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation rose 41.3% to 557 million euros from a year ago. The result from current operations recorded growth to 258 million euros from 91 million euros, last year.

Revenue rose 10.6% to 4.90 billion euros. Excluding scope of consolidation and exchange rate effects, the growth was 13.4%.

The company upgraded its outlook for fiscal 2023. Heidelberg Materials expects a moderate increase in revenue, excluding items, compared with the previous year. The company now anticipates a result from current operations of between 2.50 billion and 2.65 billion euros, revised from prior outlook of between 2.35 billion and 2.65 billion euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

