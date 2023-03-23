Heidelberg Materials proposes record dividend for 2022

Adds benchmark, CEO comment

FRANKFURT, March 23 (Reuters) - Heidelberg Materials HEIG.DE on Thursday proposed a dividend of 2.60 euros ($2.84) per share for 2022, the highest it has ever paid and an increase of 8% compared to last year.

"Heidelberg Materials continues to pursue a progressive dividend policy," Chief Executive Dominik von Achten said in the group's annual report that was published on Thursday.

"Overall, we again spent around 1 billion euros on dividends and share buybacks in the past financial year."

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

