Heidelberg Materials price target raised to EUR 149 from EUR 108 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Heidelberg Materials (HDELY) to EUR 149 from EUR 108 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HDELY:
- Heidelberg Materials price target raised to EUR 111 from EUR 106 at Barclays
- Heidelberg Materials price target raised to EUR 138 from EUR 120 at Berenberg
- HeidelbergCement’s Strong Performance and Sustainability Drive
- Heidelberg Materials price target raised to EUR 106 from EUR 105 at UBS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.