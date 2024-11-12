Heidelberg Materials price target raised to EUR 138 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Heidelberg Materials (HDELY) to EUR 138 from EUR 101 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
