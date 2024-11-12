Heidelberg Materials price target raised to EUR 138 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Heidelberg Materials (HDELY) to EUR 138 from EUR 101 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on HDELY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.