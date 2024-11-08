Heidelberg Materials price target raised to EUR 138 from EUR 120 at Berenberg

Berenberg raised the firm’s price target on Heidelberg Materials (HDELY) to EUR 138 from EUR 120 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
