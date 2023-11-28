Heidelberg Materials launches carbon neutral cement brand

FRANKFURT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Heidelberg Materials HEIG.DE on Tuesday launched a new brand to sell what it says is carbon neutral cement, banking on carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology in what is one of the most CO2-intense sectors.

Cement under the evoZero brand will be available across Europe, Heidelberg Materials, the world's second-largest cement maker after Holcim HOLN.S, said, adding a pre-selling phase was currently underway.

"The launch of our unique evoZero products is a paradigm shift in the decarbonisation of our sector," CEO Dominik von Achten said. "Carbon capture and storage is a breakthrough technology for the building materials industry and we are frontrunners in deploying it at scale."

Heidelberg Materials' proposal rests on the group's landmark site in Brevik, Norway, where it employs CCS technology that will eventually capture 400,000 tonnes of CO2, or half of the plant's emissions, each year.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Madeline Chambers)

