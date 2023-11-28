News & Insights

Heidelberg Materials launches carbon neutral cement brand

November 28, 2023 — 03:18 am EST

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Heidelberg Materials HEIG.DE on Tuesday launched a new brand to sell what it says is carbon neutral cement, banking on carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology in what is one of the most CO2-intense sectors.

Cement under the evoZero brand will be available across Europe, Heidelberg Materials, the world's second-largest cement maker after Holcim HOLN.S, said, adding a pre-selling phase was currently underway.

"The launch of our unique evoZero products is a paradigm shift in the decarbonisation of our sector," CEO Dominik von Achten said. "Carbon capture and storage is a breakthrough technology for the building materials industry and we are frontrunners in deploying it at scale."

Heidelberg Materials' proposal rests on the group's landmark site in Brevik, Norway, where it employs CCS technology that will eventually capture 400,000 tonnes of CO2, or half of the plant's emissions, each year.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((Madeline.Chambers@thomsonreuters.com; +4930220133578;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.