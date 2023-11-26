Heidelberg Materials (HLBZF) Price Target Increased by 40.33% to 91.87

The average one-year price target for Heidelberg Materials (OTC:HLBZF) has been revised to 91.87 / share. This is an increase of 40.33% from the prior estimate of 65.47 dated February 8, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 69.32 to a high of 118.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.64% from the latest reported closing price of 76.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heidelberg Materials. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 6.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLBZF is 0.31%, a decrease of 0.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.04% to 27,998K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 4,546K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,564K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLBZF by 13.04% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,883K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,910K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLBZF by 0.25% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 1,803K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,805K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLBZF by 7.32% over the last quarter.

ARTGX - Artisan Global Value Fund Investor Shares holds 1,138K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,153K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLBZF by 6.75% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,106K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,111K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLBZF by 7.36% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.