Heidelberg Materials (HLBZF) Price Target Increased by 11.19% to 276.17

The average one-year price target for Heidelberg Materials (OTCPK:HLBZF) has been revised to $276.17 / share. This is an increase of 11.19% from the prior estimate of $248.38 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $172.45 to a high of $384.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 163.95% from the latest reported closing price of $104.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heidelberg Materials. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLBZF is 0.56%, an increase of 4.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.65% to 34,014K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 5,100K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,965K shares , representing a decrease of 16.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLBZF by 8.10% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 3,100K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,120K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLBZF by 26.82% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,827K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,842K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLBZF by 6.41% over the last quarter.

FCPAX - Fidelity Advisor International Capital Appreciation Fund holds 1,206K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 977K shares , representing an increase of 18.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLBZF by 6.86% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,135K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,141K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLBZF by 20.08% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.