Heidelberg Materials H1 Profit Rises; Confirms 2025 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Heidelberg Materials reported that first half profit attributable to shareholders was 686 million euros compared to 574 million euros, last year. Earnings per share in accordance with IAS 33 rose to 3.85 euros from 3.16 euros. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 3.89 euros compared to 3.19 euros. Adjusted Group share of profit was 782 million euros compared to 778 million euros, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 4.38 euros compared to 4.28 euros. The result from current operations increased by 6.6% to 1.28 billion euros. Group revenue in the first six months of 2025 rose by 4.0% to 10.40 billion euros.

Looking forward, the Group confirmed its outlook for 2025. The Group has set a medium-term growth target for the result from current operations. This envisages average annual growth of 7% to 10% until 2030.

