Heidelberg Materials FY22 Profit Down; Sees Higher FY23 Revenues

February 23, 2023 — 02:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - German building materials company Heidelberg Materials (HDELY.PK), formerly HeidelbergCement, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2022 profit attributable to shareholders declined to 1.60 billion euros from last year's 1.76 billion euros.

Earnings per share fell to 8.45 euros from 8.91 euros a year ago. Earnings per share from continuing operations were 8.49 euros, down from 9.15 euros a year ago.

Annual operating revenue, however, grew to 21.39 billion euros from 18.81 billion euros a year earlier.

In the fourth quarter, Result from current operations grew 4.9 percent to 694 million euros, while RCO margin dropped 90 basis points to 13.1 percent.

The fourth-quarter revenue grew 12.1 percent from last year to 5.29 billion euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Heidelberg Materials said it has made a good start to the year and is optimistic about the further course of 2023.

The company anticipates further growth in revenue, excluding consolidation and exchange rate effects, and expects the result from current operations to be in a corridor of 2.35 billion euros to 2.65 billion euros.

In fiscal 2022, result from current operations was 2.48 billion euros.

