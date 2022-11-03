Heidelberg Materials flags 10% profit drop on energy costs, weakening market

Adds details on results

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Heidelberg Materials HEIG.DE, the world's No. 2 cement maker, on Thursday said its operating profit could fall by as much as 10% in 2022, citing higher costs for energy and raw materials as well as a weakening building materials market.

The company expects the result from current operations (RCO) to fall to between 2.35 billion euros to 2.55 billion euros ($2.31 billion to $2.51 billion) this year, down 2.5%-10% from 2.61 billion in 2021.

It previously only said RCO would fall slightly.

"The environment remains challenging," Chief Executive Dominik von Achten said. "Due to high global inflation and the continuation of highly volatile price developments in the energy sector, we anticipate a slight weakening of demand in the coming months, especially in residential construction."

Third-quarter sales rose 15.7% to 5.85 billion while RCO was flat at 874 million. Analysts had on average expected sales of 5.71 billion euros and RCO of 851 million, according to the Vara consensus provided by the group.

($1 = 1.0178 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Paul Carrel and Maria Sheahan)

