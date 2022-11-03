Heidelberg Materials flags 10% profit drop on energy costs, weakening market

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Heidelberg Materials HEIG.DE, the world's No. 2 cement maker, on Thursday said its operating profit could fall by as much as 10% in 2022, citing higher costs for energy and raw materials as well as a weakening building materials market.

The company expects the result from current operations (RCO) to fall to between 2.35 billion euros to 2.55 billion euros ($2.31 billion to $2.51 billion) this year, down from 2.614 billion in 2021, equating to a decline of 2.5%-10%.

It previously only said RCO would fall slightly.

($1 = 1.0178 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Paul Carrel)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.