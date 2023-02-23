Heidelberg Materials expects volatile energy, raw materials prices

FRANKFURT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Heidelberg Materials HEIG.DE, the world's No. 2 cement maker, on Thursday said energy and raw materials prices would remain volatile in 2023, expecting higher sales but not necessarily a rise in operating profit for the current year.

Heidelberg Materials said sales were expected to grow further in 2023 from the record 21.1 billion euros ($22.41 billion) achieved in 2022, while the result from current operations was expected to come in between 2.35 billion and 2.65 billion euros, compared with 2.5 billion last year.

($1 = 0.9417 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Miranda Murray)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.