Heidelberg Materials expects energy prices to remain volatile in 2023

FRANKFURT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Heidelberg Materials HEIG.DE, the world's No. 2 cement maker, on Thursday said energy and raw materials prices would remain volatile in 2023, expecting higher sales but not necessarily a rise in operating profit for the current year.

Heidelberg Materials said sales were expected to grow further in 2023 from the record 21.1 billion euros ($22.41 billion) achieved in 2022, while the result from current operations (RCO) was expected to come in between 2.35 billion and 2.65 billion euros, compared with 2.5 billion last year.

"Cost developments on the energy and raw material markets remain volatile, although energy prices currently appear to be easing somewhat," the company said. "The focus is therefore on further price adjustments and strict fixed cost management."

According to Refinitiv estimates, 2023 sales are expected at 20.9 billion euros, a decline of less than 1%.

Heidelberg Materials, which greatly depends on energy prices in the production of cement, said fourth-quarter RCO rose 4.9% to 694 million euros, on sales of 5.3 billion, an increase of 12.1% and beating the 5.2 billion Refinitiv forecast.

($1 = 0.9417 euros)

