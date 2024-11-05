Is Heidelberg Materials AG Unsponsored ADR (HDELY) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Heidelberg Materials AG Unsponsored ADR (HDELY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Heidelberg Materials AG Unsponsored ADR is one of 88 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Heidelberg Materials AG Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HDELY's full-year earnings has moved 0.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, HDELY has gained about 24.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 20.5% on average. This means that Heidelberg Materials AG Unsponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Champion Homes (SKY). The stock has returned 22.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Champion Homes' current year EPS has increased 20.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Heidelberg Materials AG Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 19% so far this year, meaning that HDELY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Champion Homes belongs to the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #204. The industry has moved +5.1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Heidelberg Materials AG Unsponsored ADR and Champion Homes as they could maintain their solid performance.

