Heidelberg Materials AG - Depositary Receipt () (HDELY) Price Target Increased by 13.59% to 23.25

The average one-year price target for Heidelberg Materials AG - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:HDELY) has been revised to 23.25 / share. This is an increase of 13.59% from the prior estimate of 20.47 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -6.63 to a high of 42.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.90% from the latest reported closing price of 18.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 352 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heidelberg Materials AG - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HDELY is 0.33%, an increase of 0.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 28,217K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 4,510K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,546K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDELY by 2.88% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,895K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,883K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDELY by 0.05% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 1,803K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ARTGX - Artisan Global Value Fund Investor Shares holds 1,122K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDELY by 2.92% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,120K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,106K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDELY by 0.35% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.