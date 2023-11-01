Heidelberg Materials AG - ADR (HDELY) Price Target Increased by 12.29% to 29.47

The average one-year price target for Heidelberg Materials AG - ADR (OTC:HDELY) has been revised to 29.47 / share. This is an increase of 12.29% from the prior estimate of 26.25 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.97 to a high of 53.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 107.85% from the latest reported closing price of 14.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heidelberg Materials AG - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HDELY is 0.23%, a decrease of 4.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 140.55% to 351K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Todd Asset Management holds 195K shares.

Fisher Asset Management holds 95K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing a decrease of 11.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDELY by 8.05% over the last quarter.

Atlas Capital Advisors holds 30K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 10.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDELY by 22.69% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 11K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 48.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDELY by 115.50% over the last quarter.

