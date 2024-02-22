Heidelberg Materials' 2024 operating profit could rise further after record

Adds CEO comment, context on results

FRANKFURT, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Heidelberg Materials' HEIG.DE operating profit could rise further in 2024 after hitting a record last year, it said on Thursday, as the world's second-largest cement maker expects construction demand to stabilise.

The group expects a result from current operations (RCO) of 3.0 billion to 3.3 billion euros ($3.3 billion to $3.6 billion), compared with a 3.1 billion analyst consensus that was provided by the group. In 2023, RCO rose 29.5% to a record 3.02 billion euros, the group said.

Heidelberg Materials said that while inflation and financing costs would continue to weigh on residential construction, demand was expected to stabilise at low levels in 2024, putting the focus on negotiating price increases and cost cuts.

"Despite a persistently difficult market environment, we closed the past financial year with a record result," Chief Executive Dominik von Achten said.

"In the 150th year of our company's history, we have once again shown that we can deal with change and crises."

Earlier this week, shares in Heidelberg Materials reached their highest level in more than six years, supported by a brightening outlook in a sector that faced higher gas and power costs during Europe's energy crisis.

The results, which include slightly better-than-expected fourth-quarter ROC, come after the company late on Wednesday announced a fresh share buyback programme of up to 1.2 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9231 euros)

