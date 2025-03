(RTTNews) - CFO of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HBGRF) Tania von der Goltz, Thursday announced she will step down at the end of the financial year on March 31 choosing not to extend her contract.

CEO Jurgen Otto will oversee finance functions until a successor is appointed.

HBGRF is currently trading at $1.0100 on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.