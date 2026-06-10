HEICO vs. Textron: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

HEICO maintains a high-margin niche by providing critical replacement parts for the commercial aviation and defense sectors.

Textron leverages a broad portfolio of industrial brands, including Bell helicopters and Cessna aircraft, to generate multi-billion dollar revenues.

Which of these aerospace leaders represents the better addition to your portfolio for the long term?

10 stocks we like better than Heico ›

Are you hunting for high-growth aerospace parts or a diversified industrial titan? Choosing between HEICO (NYSE:HEI) and Textron (NYSE:TXT) requires balancing an essential aviation parts provider with a premium valuation against a steady, multi-segment industrial performance to determine which is the better buy.

HEICO focuses on replacement aircraft parts and electronic components for the aviation and defense markets. Textron operates a broader portfolio, including Bell helicopters and Cessna jets. While both benefit from aerospace demand, they offer vastly different financial profiles and growth trajectories for your portfolio.

The case for HEICO

HEICO provides specialized aircraft parts and electronic technologies for commercial aviation and defense markets. Within the broader landscape of industrial stocks, the company operates through its Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group. It maintains a diversified customer base, as no single client accounted for more than 10% of total revenue in fiscal 2025.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $4.5 billion, which represented an increase of approximately 16.3% over the prior year. The company reported net income of roughly $690.4 million for the same period. This growth followed a steady multi-year trend of rising sales and improved net margin, which hit roughly 15.4%.

As of its October 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 0.5x. This metric compares total debt to shareholder equity, indicating that the company uses moderate leverage. The current ratio, which measures the ability to cover short-term liabilities with short-term assets, stood at nearly 2.8x, while free cash flow totaled nearly $861.4 million.

The case for Textron

Textron operates as a multi-industry conglomerate serving the aerospace, defense, and specialized vehicle markets. Its business is divided into five segments, including Bell Helicopters and Textron Aviation, which produces Cessna and Beechcraft aircraft. During 2025, the company derived approximately 27% of its revenues from sales to various U.S. Government entities.

In FY 2025, the company generated revenue of nearly $14.8 billion, a growth of approximately 8.0% compared to the previous year. Net income for the period was close to $921.0 million, resulting in a net margin of roughly 6.2%. This performance reflects steady demand across its aviation and industrial segments during the fiscal year.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, Textron reported a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 0.5x, calculated as total debt divided by shareholder equity. The company's current ratio was nearly 1.8x, suggesting it maintains enough short-term assets to meet its immediate obligations. Free cash flow, calculated as cash from operations minus capital expenditures, reached roughly $884.0 million in fiscal 2025.

Risk profile comparison

HEICO faces risks from its international operations, which accounted for nearly 38% of fiscal 2025 revenue and expose the company to currency fluctuations. Additionally, roughly 31% of sales come from defense and security markets, making the business sensitive to government budget reductions. The company competes with major aerospace suppliers such as TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) and RTX (NYSE:RTX) in a highly regulated environment.

Textron depends heavily on the U.S. Government, which accounted for approximately 27% of its 2025 revenue, creating procurement-related risks. Approximately 29% of its domestic workforce is unionized, which can lead to work stoppages such as the 2024 strike at Textron Aviation. The company must also maintain its competitive edge against large aerospace peers like General Dynamics and The Boeing Company.

Valuation comparison

Textron offers a much lower valuation based on both sales and Forward P/E, which compares the stock price to future earnings estimates. Meanwhile, the P/S ratio for HEICO reflects a premium for its specialized, high-margin revenue.

Metric HEICO Textron Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 54.4x 14.3x 29.8x P/S ratio 10.1x 1.1x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLI sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Comparing HEICO with Textron immediately makes me think of Warren Buffett’s quote, “It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.” Despite the fact that HEICO traded at an average P/E ratio of 55 over the last decade -- whereas Textron traded at just 20 times earnings -- the former compounded its annualized total returns by 25% over that time versus the latter’s 9%.

While Textron remains an intriguing stock -- especially as it plans to spinoff or sell its industrial business -- it hasn’t parlayed its leadership positions in unique niche verticals into outperformance. However, following the separation of its industrial segment, which includes E-Z-Go golf carts, Kautex fuel systems, and Kautex CWC castings, Textron might deserve a fresh look from investors as a more streamlined aerospace and defense company. Trading at just 14 times forward earnings -- and with a $19 billion backlog in just its new-look, standalone aerospace and defense business -- Textron could easily outgrow its valuation, if the separation goes well.

That said, I just refuse to bet against HEICO’s dominance in its aftermarket aviation parts niche and the wide moat it has built through its leadership in the highly regulated industry. HEICO’s ever-growing catalog of aircraft parts and electronics makes it the ultimate picks-and-shovels provider to an aviation industry that often only gets to choose between higher-priced OEM parts and HEICO’s more reasonably-priced (and FAA-certified) replications of those parts. Trading at 54 times forward earnings, HEICO will need to continue delivering extraordinary results to live up to this valuation, but considering it has grown sales and free cash flow by 15% and 20% annually over the last decade, I’m not betting against it.

I’d personally rather own the wonderful company (HEICO) at a fair price than vice versa with Textron, but I’d advise investors not to go all-in at today’s lofty valuation. Rather, investors should buy in small batches over time.

Should you buy stock in Heico right now?

Before you buy stock in Heico, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Heico wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,038!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,277,804!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 10, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Boeing, Heico, RTX, and TransDigm Group. The Motley Fool recommends Textron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.