HEICO to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

HEICO Corporation HEI is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 27, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 7.14% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Key Factors Likely to Influence HEI’s Q2 Results

In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, HEICO acquired EthosEnergy Accessories and Components, which is expected to have supported its overall performance during the period. The acquisition expands HEICO’s presence across the aeroderivative gas turbine, aerospace and defense markets while strengthening its engine accessory and component repair capabilities. It is likely to have driven incremental revenues from aftermarket service solutions while reinforcing HEICO’s position in the global aerospace and energy services market.



Strong sales growth across all product lines, particularly from aftermarket parts and distribution operations, along with contributions from previous acquisitions, is likely to have supported the Flight Support Group unit’s fiscal second-quarter top line.



Solid sales growth across aerospace, defense and electronics products is likely to have aided the Electronic Technologies unit’s revenue performance.

HEI’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEI’s second-quarter sales is pegged at $1.24 billion, which indicates an increase of 12.8% from the prior-year figure.



The consensus estimate for HEI’s fiscal second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.33 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 18.8%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for HEI

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for HEICO this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.

Heico Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Heico Corporation price-eps-surprise | Heico Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, the company has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Defense Releases

TransDigm Group Incorporated TDG reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $9.85 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.32 by 5.7%. The bottom line also improved 8% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $9.11.



Sales amounted to $2.54 billion, up 18% from $2.15 billion registered in the prior-year period. The reported figure also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42 billion by 4.9%.



Teledyne Technologies Inc. TDY reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $5.80 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.48 by 5.9%. The bottom line also improved 17.2% from $4.95 recorded in the year-ago quarter.



Total sales were $1.56 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 billion by 3.3%. The top line also jumped 7.6% from $1.45 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



Hexcel Corporation HXL reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 59 cents per share, which improved 59.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 37 cents. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents by 40.5%.



The company’s net sales totaled $501.5 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $487 million by 3%. The top line also improved 9.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $456.5 million.

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Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.