HEICO Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

HEICO Corporation HEI reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 by 7.1%. The bottom line also improved 12.5% from the prior-year quarter’s $1.20.



The year-over-year increase in the bottom line can be attributed to robust sales growth, higher operating income and lower interest expense compared with the prior-year quarter.

HEI’s Total Sales

The company’s net sales increased 14.4% year over year to $1.18 billion. The figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion by 2.5%.



The year-over-year upside was driven by solid sales growth delivered by both its segments.

HEICO’s Operational Update

HEICO’s cost of sales jumped 15.9% year over year to $723.6 million.



The company’s selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses rose 9.1% to $195.1 million.



Interest expenses declined 9.2% to $29.5 million from $32.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

HEI’s Segmental Performance in Q1

Flight Support Group: Net sales from this segment rose 15% year over year to $820 million. This rise was driven by strong organic growth of 12% and the impact of its fiscal 2025 acquisitions.



The segment’s operating income climbed 20.8% year over year to $200.7 million. This increase was backed by solid net sales growth, an improved gross profit margin and SG&A expense efficiencies realized from the net sales growth.



Electronic Technologies Group: The segment’s net sales jumped 12.2% to $370.7 million. This rise was driven by strong organic growth of 6% and the impact from its fiscal 2025 and 2026 acquisitions.



The segment’s operating income decreased 4.2% year over year to $73.2 million. This decline was due to a decrease in gross profit margin.

HEI’s Financial Details

As of Jan. 31, 2026, HEI’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $261 million compared with $217.8 million as of Oct. 31, 2025.



Cash flow provided by operating activities was $178.6 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2026, reflecting a decline of 12% from the prior-year period’s level.



HEICO reported a long-term debt (net of current maturities) of $2.5 billion as of Jan. 31, 2026, up from $2.16 billion as of Oct. 31, 2025.

HEICO’s Zacks Rank

