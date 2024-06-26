Is Heico (HEI) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Heico Corporation (HEI) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

Heico Corporation is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 45 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Heico Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEI's full-year earnings has moved 2.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, HEI has moved about 28% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have lost about 4.6% on average. As we can see, Heico Corporation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Leidos (LDOS). The stock has returned 37% year-to-date.

In Leidos' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Heico Corporation is a member of the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.9% so far this year, meaning that HEI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Leidos belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry. This 23-stock industry is currently ranked #92. The industry has moved -10.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Aerospace sector may want to keep a close eye on Heico Corporation and Leidos as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

