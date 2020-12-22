HEICO (HEI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Decline Y/Y

HEICO Corporation HEI reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of 45 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 43 cents by 4.65%. The bottom line, however, declined 27.4% from the prior-year quarter’s 62 cents.



The year-over-year downturn can be attributed to significant declines in quarterly sales and operating income.

Total Sales

Quarterly net sales of $426.2 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $413 million by 3.2%. The top line, however, declined 21.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $541.5 million due to lower revenues generated by the Flight Support Group segment.

Operational Update

HEICO’s total costs and expenses declined 14.4% year over year to $305.5 million in the quarter under review. The decrease was due to lower selling, general and administrative expenses.

Segmental Performance

Flight Support Group: Net sales dropped 40.4% year over year to $193.6 million due to lower demand across all product lines that resulted from the significant decline in global commercial air travel beginning in March 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.



Its operating income decreased 65.4% year over year to $21.5 million, courtesy of sales decline, lower gross profit margin and an increase in bad debt expenses.



Electronic Technologies Group: Net sales increased 8% year over year to $236.7 million, primarily owing to the favorable impact from the company’s fiscal 2020 acquisitions.



The segment’s operating income grew 14% to a record $73.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, up from $64.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. The increase principally reflects the previously mentioned net sales growth and an improved gross profit margin.

Financial Details

As of Oct 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $406.8 million compared with $57 million as of Oct 31, 2019.



Long-term debt (net of current maturities) totaled $738.8 million as of Oct 31, 2020, up from $561 million as of Oct 31, 2019.



As of Oct 31, 2020, cash provided by operating activities was $409.1 million compared with $437.4 million as of Oct 31, 2019.

