Heico (HEI) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Heico Corporation (HEI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share, indicating an increase of 15.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.11 billion, representing an increase of 12.2% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Heico metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Electronic Technologies Group (ETG)' at $346.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Flight Support Group (FSG)' of $780.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income- Flight Support Group' to reach $184.62 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $153.59 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income- Electronic Technologies Group' should arrive at $87.72 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $75.79 million.

Heico shares have witnessed a change of -3.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HEI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

