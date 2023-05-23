HEICO (HEI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

HEICO Corporation’s HEI second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings per share of 76 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents by 5.6%. The bottom line also improved 22.6% from the prior-year period’s 62 cents.

Total Sales

The company’s net sales increased 28% year over year to $687.8 million in the reported quarter, primarily driven by an improvement in the commercial aerospace market. Total sales also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $654 million by 5.1%.

Operational Update

HEICO’s total costs and expenses increased 27.6% year over year to $530.8 million in the quarter under review. The rise was due to the higher cost of sales and SG&A expenses.

Segmental Performance

Flight Support Group: Net sales surged 28% year over year to $392.2 million. This hike was driven by the increased demand for the majority of its commercial aerospace products and services, resulting from continued recovery in global commercial air travel.

The operating income soared 51% year over year to $99.9 million. This increase was due to solid net sales growth, an improved gross profit margin and the impact of the amendment and termination of a contingent consideration agreement. Further, its operating margin expanded by a massive 390 basis points (bps) to 25.5% compared with 21.6% in the prior-year period.

Electronic Technologies Group: The segment’s net sales increased 27% to $301.8 million, primarily due to the increased demand for its products and net sales contributions from the recent acquisition of Exxelia.

The segment’s operating income improved 3% year over year to $68 million, primarily driven by higher net sales volumes. The company’s operating margin contracted by 530 bps to 22.5%.

Financial Details

As of Apr 30, 2023, HEI’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $127.2 million compared with $139.5 million as of Oct 31, 2022.

Cash flow provided by operating activities was $154.4 million during the six months preceding Jan 31, 2023, highlighting an 11.6% decline from the prior-year period.

HEICO reported long-term debt (net of current maturities) of $735.8 million as of Apr 30, 2023, up from $288.6 million as of Oct 31, 2022.

Zacks Rank

HEICO currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

