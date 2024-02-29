HEICO (HEI) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

HEICO Corporation’s HEI first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of 82 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents by 12.3%. The bottom line also improved 22.4% from the prior-year quarter’s 67 cents.

Total Sales

The company’s net sales increased 44.4% year over year to $896.4 million in the reported quarter. Total sales also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $875 million by 2.4%.



The year-over-year upside was driven by increased sales volume from both the Flight Support Group and Electric Technologies Group segments.

Heico Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Heico Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Heico Corporation Quote

Operational Update

HEICO’s cost of sales increased 45.7% year over year to $549.6 million in the quarter under review. The company’s selling, general and administrative expenses increased 45.6% to $166.6 million.



Interest expense of $38.6 million skyrocketed from $6.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Segmental Performance

Flight Support Group: Net sales from this segment surged 66.6% year over year to $618.7 million. This rise was driven by strong organic growth of 12% and the impact from its fiscal 2023 acquisitions.



The segment’s operating income soared 62.8% year over year to $136.1 million. This increase was due to solid net sales growth.



Electronic Technologies Group: The segment’s net sales increased 12.1% to $285.9 million, primarily driven by benefits from its fiscal 2023 acquisitions and increased organic net sales of aerospace products.



The segment’s operating income fell 2.1% year over year to $55.3 million, primarily due to a less favorable product sales mix and an increase in new product research and development expenses.

Financial Details

As of Jan 31, 2024, HEI’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $196.3 million compared with $171 million as of Oct 31, 2023.



Cash flow provided by operating activities was $111.7 million during the three months ending Jan 31, 2024, implying a 45.6% rise from the prior-year period’s level.



HEICO reported long-term debt (net of current maturities) of $2.50 billion at the end of Jan 31, 2024, up from $2.46 billion as of Oct 31, 2023.

Zacks Rank

HEICO currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Defense Releases

Curtiss-Wright Corporation CW reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.16, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.92 by 8.2%. The bottom line improved 8.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $2.92.



In the quarter under review, the company’s net sales of $785.8 million went up 3.7% year over year. Also, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $737 million by 6.6%.



Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 12 cents per share, up 50% from 8 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents by 50%.



Total revenues were $273.8 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $252 million by 8.6%. The figure also increased 9.8% from $249.3 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.



Teledyne Technologies Inc. TDY reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $5.44 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.06 by 7.5%. The bottom line also improved 10.1% from $4.94 recorded in the year-ago quarter.



Total sales were $1,425 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,445.6 million by 1.4%. The top line, however, grew 0.5% from $1,418.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

