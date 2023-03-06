HEICO (HEI) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

Shares of HEICO Corporation HEI slipped 0.1% to reach $174.56 on Mar 3, 2023, following its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results’ release.



The company’s first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings per share (EPS) of 67 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents by 1.5%. The bottom line also improved 6.3% from the prior-year period’s 63 cents.

Total Sales

The company’s net sales increased 26.6% year over year to $620.9 million in the reported quarter, primarily driven by improvement in commercial aerospace market. The total sales also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $579 million by 7.7%.

Operational Update

HEICO’s total costs and expenses increased 23.2% year over year to $491.5 million in the quarter under review. The increase was due to higher cost of sales and SG&A expenses.

Segmental Performance

Flight Support Group: Net sales surged 36.2% year over year to $371.3 million. This hike was driven by increased demand for the majority of its commercial aerospace products and services, resulting from continued recovery in global commercial air travel.

The operating income soared 60% year over year to $83.6 million. This increase was due to solid net sales growth, improved gross profit margin and efficiencies realized from higher net sales volume. Further, its operating margin expanded by a massive 330 basis points (bps) to 22.5% compared with 19.2% in the prior-year period.

Electronic Technologies Group: The segment’s net sales increased 15% to $255.1 million, primarily due to increased demand for other electronics, space and medical products.

The segment’s operating income improved 2% year over year to $56.5 million, primarily driven by higher net sales volume. The company’s operating margin contracted by 280 bps to 22.2%.

Financial Details

As of Jan 31, 2023, HEI’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $142.6 million compared with $139.5 million as of Oct 31, 2022.

Cash flow provided by operating activities was $76.7 million during the three months preceding Jan 31, 2023, indicating a 1.7% decline from the prior-year period.

HEICO reported long-term debt (net of current maturities) of $781.2 million as of Jan 31, 2023, up from $288.6 million as of Oct 31, 2022.

Zacks Rank

