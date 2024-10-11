Is Heico (HEI) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Heico Corporation (HEI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Heico Corporation is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 46 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Heico Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEI's full-year earnings has moved 2.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, HEI has gained about 44.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have gained about 4.5% on average. This means that Heico Corporation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Aerospace sector, Northrop Grumman (NOC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 12.6%.

Over the past three months, Northrop Grumman's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Heico Corporation belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 27.5% this year, meaning that HEI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Northrop Grumman, however, belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry. Currently, this 22-stock industry is ranked #33. The industry has moved -2.4% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Aerospace sector may want to keep a close eye on Heico Corporation and Northrop Grumman as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

