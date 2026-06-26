Heico (HEI) Down 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Heico Corporation (HEI). Shares have lost about 0.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Heico due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Heico Corporation before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

HEICO Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Increase Year Over Year



HEICO Corporation posted second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $1.66 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 by 24.6%. The bottom line also improved 48.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.12.

HEI’s Total Sales

Quarterly net sales came in at $1.38 billion, up 25.3% year over year and 10.7% above the consensus mark of $1.24 billion. Results were driven by consolidated organic net sales growth of 18% and contributions from acquisitions.

HEICO’s Operational Update

HEICO’s cost of sales increased 22.1% year over year to $806.2 million.



The company’s selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses rose 15.5% to $219.1 million.



Interest expense climbed 3.9% to $34.2 million from $32.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

HEI Posts Record Profit as Margins Expand

Operating income rose 41.2% year over year to $350.4 million, and consolidated operating margin expanded to 25.5% from 22.6% in the prior-year period.



HEI delivered record quarterly net income attributable of $233.8 million, up 49% year over year.

HEI’s Segmental Performance in Q2

Flight Support Group: Net sales from this segment rose 21% year over year to $929.4 million. Growth was led by robust organic expansion of 19%, supported by improved demand across the group’s product lines as well as the impact of fiscal 2026 acquisitions.



The segment’s operating income increased 31% year over year to $243.1 million, and operating margin improved to 26.2% from 24.1%, helped by a more favorable product mix and efficiencies in SG&A expenses.



Electronic Technologies Group: The segment’s net sales climbed 34% to $459.5 million. The increase reflected organic growth of 17% plus contributions from acquisitions completed in fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026, with demand improving across several end markets.



The segment’s operating income rose 56% year over year to $121.8 million, and operating margin expanded to 26.5% from 22.8%, driven by net sales growth, improved gross profit margin and better SG&A leverage.

HEI’s Financial Details

As of April 30, 2026, HEI’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $210.3 million compared with $217.8 million as of Oct. 31, 2025.



Cash flow provided by operating activities was $470.6 million during the first six months of fiscal 2026, reflecting a rise of 15.4% from the prior-year period’s level.



HEICO reported a long-term debt (net of current maturities) of $2.58 billion as of April 30, 2026, up from $2.16 billion as of Oct. 31, 2025.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

At this time, Heico has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the fifth quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Heico has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.