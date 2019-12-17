HEICO (HEI) Beats Earnings Estimates in Q4, Hikes Dividend

HEICO Corporation HEI reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings of 62 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents by 8.8%. The bottom line also rose 26.5% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of 49 cents. The upside can be attributed to 14% higher sales in the reported quarter and 16% increase in operating income.



In fiscal 2019, the company reported earnings of $2.39 per share, up 25.8% from $1.90 earnings generated in fiscal 2018.



Total Sales



Quarterly net sales of $542 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $530 million by 2.2%. The top line also increased 14% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $477 million. The uptick can be primarily attributed to the company’s double-digit organic net sales growth within Flight Support Group, mid-single digit organic net sales growth within the Electronic Technologies Group and impressive operating performance of fiscal 2019 acquisitions.



In fiscal 2019, the company’s reported net sales amounted to $2,055.6 million, up 25.8% from $1,777.7 million generated in fiscal 2018.

Operational Update



HEICO’s total costs and expenses increased 13% year over year to $421 million in the quarter under review. The increase was driven by higher cost of sales as well as increased selling, general and administrative expenses.



Segmental Performance



Flight Support Group: Net sales rose 12% year over year to $324.7 million driven by continued strong organic growth of 12% mainly due to increased demand and new offerings across all product lines.



Operating income improved 14% year over year to $62.2 million, courtesy of net sales growth and the favorable impact from changes in the estimated fair value of accrued contingent consideration.



Also, its operating margin expanded to 19.2% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, up from 18.8% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.



Electronic Technologies Group: Net sales increased 15% year over year to $219.5 million primarily owing to the favorable impact from fiscal 2019 acquisitions and organic growth of 4% mainly due to higher demand for defense products.



Operating income increased 13% year over year to $64.6 million, primarily on account of quarterly net sales growth.



The company’s operating margin came in at 29.4% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, down from 29.9% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.



Financial Details



As of Oct 31, 2019, cash and cash equivalents totaled $57 million compared with $60 million as of Oct 31, 2018.



Long-term debt (net of current maturities) totaled $561 million as of Oct 31, up from $531.6 million as of Oct 31, 2018.



As of Oct 31, cash provided by operating activities was $437.4 million compared with $328.5 million as of Oct 31, 2018.



Moreover, the company’s management announced 8 cents per share of regular semi-annual cash dividend on both classes of common stock, payable on Jan 23, 2020 to shareholders of record as of Jan 9, 2020. This reflects a 14.2% increase over the prior semi-annual per share amount of 7 cents.



Fiscal 2020 Guidance



HEICO Corp anticipates fiscal 2020 net income to grow in the range of 13-14% and net sales to rise in the band of 6-8% over fiscal 2019 levels.



The company also anticipates operating margin in the range of 21.5- 22.0%.



Zacks Rank



