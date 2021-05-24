HEICO Corporation's (NYSE:HEI) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

It is hard to get excited after looking at HEICO's (NYSE:HEI) recent performance, when its stock has declined 4.2% over the past month. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to HEICO's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for HEICO is:

12% = US$282m ÷ US$2.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.12 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

HEICO's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

At first glance, HEICO seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 8.7% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This certainly adds some context to HEICO's decent 19% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared HEICO's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 19% in the same period.

NYSE:HEI Past Earnings Growth May 24th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about HEICO's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is HEICO Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

In HEICO's case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 6.3% (or a retention ratio of 94%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Additionally, HEICO has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 7.1% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for HEICO is predicted to rise to 17% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that HEICO's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

