HEICO Corporation Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 5.4% to hit US$467m. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$0.51, some 8.3% above whatthe analysts had expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NYSE:HEI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 27th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from HEICO's eleven analysts is for revenues of US$1.88b in 2021, which would reflect a notable 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to swell 11% to US$2.15. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.87b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.13 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$137, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic HEICO analyst has a price target of US$163 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$90.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting HEICO's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 23% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 7.6% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.6% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect HEICO to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$137, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple HEICO analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

