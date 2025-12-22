Heico Corporation (HEI) Just Reclaimed the 50-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Heico Corporation (HEI) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. HEI recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

Over the past four weeks, HEI has gained 7.7%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Once investors consider HEI's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting HEI on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

Heico Corporation (HEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

