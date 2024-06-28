Heico Corporation (HEI) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

Heico Corporation (HEI) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, HEI broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

HEI could be on the verge of another rally after moving 5.4% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account HEI's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 8 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch HEI for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

