Heico Corporation (HEI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 30, 2021

Heico Corporation (HEI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HEI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HEI was $140.77, representing a -5.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $148.95 and a 52.27% increase over the 52 week low of $92.45.

HEI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) and Heico Corporation (HEI.A). HEI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.87. Zacks Investment Research reports HEI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.37%, compared to an industry average of 3.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HEI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HEI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HEI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (HEI)

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (HEI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XAR with an increase of 12.24% over the last 100 days. EPRE has the highest percent weighting of HEI at 6.68%.

