Heico Corporation (HEI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 06, 2021

Heico Corporation (HEI) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HEI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HEI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HEI was $127.62, representing a -7.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $137.97 and a 145.38% increase over the 52 week low of $52.01.

HEI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Boeing Company (BA). HEI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.29. Zacks Investment Research reports HEI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.37%, compared to an industry average of -19.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HEI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HEI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HEI as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROKT with an increase of 14.86% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HEI at 4.52%.

