HEICO Corp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HEI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $138.05, changing hands as low as $137.55 per share. HEICO Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HEI's low point in its 52 week range is $117.06 per share, with $152.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $138.23.

