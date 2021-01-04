HEICO About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (HEI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/6/21, HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) will trade ex-dividend, for its semi-annual dividend of $0.08, payable on 1/21/21. As a percentage of HEI's recent stock price of $132.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HEI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.12% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HEI's low point in its 52 week range is $52.0101 per share, with $137.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $132.35.

In Monday trading, HEICO Corp shares are currently trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.