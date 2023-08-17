HEI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $167.20, changing hands as low as $164.76 per share. HEICO Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HEI's low point in its 52 week range is $138.82 per share, with $182.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $164.94.

