HEI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $122.78, changing hands as high as $123.26 per share. HEICO Corp shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HEI's low point in its 52 week range is $76.13 per share, with $147.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $122.81.

