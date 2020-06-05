HEI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $112.30, changing hands as high as $119.56 per share. HEICO Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HEI's low point in its 52 week range is $52.0101 per share, with $147.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $116.47.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.