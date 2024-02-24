HEG (NSEI:HEG) Price Target Increased by 9.00% to 2,346.00

The average one-year price target for HEG (NSEI:HEG) has been revised to 2,346.00 / share. This is an increase of 9.00% from the prior estimate of 2,152.20 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,323.00 to a high of 2,415.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.42% from the latest reported closing price of 1,732.45 / share.

HEG Maintains 2.45% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.45%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in HEG. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEG is 0.03%, a decrease of 38.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.72% to 1,151K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 227K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares, representing an increase of 11.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEG by 12.44% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 210K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MSMLX - MATTHEWS ASIA SMALL COMPANIES FUND Investor Class Shares holds 149K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 177K shares, representing a decrease of 18.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEG by 10.81% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 89K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing an increase of 7.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEG by 8.83% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 75K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEG by 3.96% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.