Hefty yields propel Lufthansa senior

By Ed Clark

LONDON, Feb 4 (IFR) - German flagship air carrier DeutscheLufthansa had no trouble launching a dual-tranche senior unsecured transaction in the euro primary market on Thursday, with investors looking beyond the pain the sector is feeling in favour of the yields the borrower offered.

The company was taking on funding to partially repay some the state aid it received last year to help it navigate its way through the Covid-19 pandemic.

And despite little sign of a recovery in the sector, investors quickly boarded the book for the €750m four and €850m seven-year bonds, drawn by the 3.375% area and 4.25% area IPTs.

“Lufthansa does look really juicy,” said one syndicate banker.

Orders at guidance exceeded €3.1bn, and so hungry for returns were investors that the books skewed towards the longer-dated bonds. Yields were finally set at 3% and 3.875%.

For price points, leads looked to the company’s two senior notes: €500m 0.25% September 2024s and €1bn 3% May 2026s, which were yielding 2.54% and 3.3%, pre-announcement. The 2026s were issued only a little over two months ago and came at a reoffer of 3.125%.

With global lockdowns last year grounding most international flights, cutting off the company’s revenues, Lufthansa received €9bn of government support at the end of May.

This included a €5.7bn "silent participation", effectively a subordinated shareholder loan, a direct €300m cash injection from the German government in the form of an equity raise and a €3bn loan secured against Lufthansa’s aircraft from state-owned development bank KfW.

It is the KfW loan that will be in part repaid through proceeds raised via the bond issue, said bankers involved.

With Moody’s and S&P rating the credit Ba2/BB- (both negative), Lufthansa sits well below high-grade. However, it does still draw the attention of some IG investors, according to bankers.

“This is firm IG-style execution, but in terms of investor participation it’s very mixed. Some firms are looking at it from the high-yield side, some from IG side, for others it is a mix,” said a second syndicate official.

In its latest results, which cover the first nine months of 2020, the company announced traffic revenue for the group’s airlines plummeted 65% year-on-year, to €7.404bn. Overall, group revenue was €10.995bn, 60% down on the year.

“The Covid vaccine has given people a lot of confidence, even with situations like this, so investors are largely happy to look through lockdowns,” said a third banker.

But while bankers report that, by and large, investors appear happy to look through the pain in the air travel industry, the ratings agencies appear less convinced of a recovery in the near term.

“We expect the recovery of global air traffic and business/corporate travel, in particular, will be slower than previously projected due to renewed travel restrictions in response to a spike in Covid-19 cases and increased substitution of face-to-face meetings with virtual gatherings,” wrote S&P in November.

The agency also noted that while Lufthansa continued to adjust capacity, contain costs and capital investments and safeguard liquidity, these measures would not be enough to counteract the effects of the 80% fall in passengers it experienced last year.

Barclays, Bank of America, JP Morgan and Societe Generale led Thursday’s deal.

(Reporting by Edward Clark, editing by Philip Wright; Sudip Roy)

((e.clark@refinitiv.com; +44 (0)792 053 1666))