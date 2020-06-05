HEFA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: HEFA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.57, changing hands as high as $28.63 per share. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HEFA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HEFA's low point in its 52 week range is $20.54 per share, with $31.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.54.

