Heeton says S$50m of bonds tendered under exchange offer

Singaporean property company Heeton Holdings said more than S$50m (US$37m) in principal amount of bonds had been submitted under its exchange offer, which expired on October 30.

It is proposing to swap its S$117.75m 6.08% bonds due on July 19 2021 for new bonds due 2023.

The 2023s will have a minimum coupon of 6.8%. The final interest rate of the notes and amount to be issued will be announced on or around November 5.

The new notes are amortising, with the first 10% of the outstanding principal to be redeemed in November 2022, another 10% in May 2023, and the balance of 80% on the final maturity date in November 2023.

Bondholders who agreed to the exchange will receive a principal amount of S$200,000 of the 2023s plus S$50,000 in cash for each S$250,000 in principal amount of the 2021s. Those who submitted by the early deadline of October 26 will receive an additional 0.4% of the principal amount of the offered notes. This was reduced to 0.2% after the early deadline.

OCBC is dealer manager for the offer and Tricor Singapore is the exchange agent.

