HEES Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of H&E Equipment Services Inc (Symbol: HEES) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.10, changing hands as low as $36.10 per share. H&E Equipment Services Inc shares are currently trading off about 11.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HEES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HEES's low point in its 52 week range is $26.12 per share, with $56.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.10.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.