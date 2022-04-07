HEES Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of H&E Equipment Services Inc (Symbol: HEES) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.43, changing hands as low as $38.49 per share. H&E Equipment Services Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HEES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HEES's low point in its 52 week range is $28.28 per share, with $50.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.19.

