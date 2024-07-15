HEES Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of H&E Equipment Services Inc (Symbol: HEES) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.95, changing hands as high as $50.26 per share. H&E Equipment Services Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HEES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HEES's low point in its 52 week range is $38.06 per share, with $66.175 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.69.

